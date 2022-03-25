GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A scammer is spoofing the Great Falls Police Department phone number.
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) is asking people to warn their friends and family, especially if they are elderly.
Those being targeted will get a call from the GFPD number, 406-727-7688, and the scammer claims to be Lt. Otto with the department.
The scammer will say the person they are calling has warrants, and that they can pay to get rid of them. The scammer will also give 406-924-0663 as a number that you can call them back at.
A video from GFPD shows them calling the number, which thanks the caller for calling the Great Falls Police Department and to leave their name and number if they are trying to speak with an officer.
GFPD says law enforcement does not collect money for warrants, and that they will never call about a warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.