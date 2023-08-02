GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police are evacuating residences close to where they are trying to serve a search warrant.
According to the Great Falls Police Department, community members may see police activity in the 1100 block of 10th Ave. NW.
Several nearby residents are being evacuated and people are asked to stay away due to the evolving nature of the situation.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
