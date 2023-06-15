Great Falls police car
Great Falls Police Department

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police were in the area of 9th Ave. South Wednesday to help the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division (IRS-CI).

The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says the IRS-CI requested a uniformed security presence from them in the 200 block of 9th Ave. South while the agency conducted “official business.”

GFPD did not release any details on the IRS-CI’s business in town, and the IRS-CI told NonStop Local they cannot share any additional information as of the writing of this article.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

