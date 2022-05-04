GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department will be doing training courses with students to practice various realistic situations Wednesday through Friday.
A release from the GFPD said they will be hosting the training courses for multiple agencies throughout the state.
GFPD warns the situations will look and sound real. But there is no threat to the public--the courses are for training purposes.
The courses will be happening at Heritage Baptist Church, located at 1721/1723 7th Avenue South and 900 52nd Street North.
