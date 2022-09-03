GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police are increasing traffic patrols through the Labor Day weekend.
Between June 1 and Aug. 31, the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says they have responded to 38 hit and runs, 73 non-injury accidents and 21 injury accidents.
GFPD is asking people to help them make Great Falls safer.
They shared the following driving rules to avoid getting pulled over:
- Stop speeding
- Put down your phone
- Turn into the closest lane
- Designate a sober driver
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.