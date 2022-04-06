The following is a press release from the Great Falls Police Department:
GREAT FALLS, MT – Recently, the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) was called to the 1300 block of Central Avenue. When patrol officers arrived, they discovered very decomposed human remains on the property. The remains were located behind bushes and next to the foundation of the building. Detectives from the GFPD were immediately called to the scene and took over the investigation.
With the assistance of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were collected and transported to the Montana State Crime Lab. So far, there is very limited information regarding this case. It appears the remains were adult and possibly female.
Due to the state of decomposition, the cause and manner of death have not yet been established. In addition, the length of time the remains were at this location cannot yet be determined. The remains have probably been at this location for several months and possibly longer. Based on items found at the scene, it is possible the person was at least temporarily transient. However, it would be speculation to classify this person as a member of the Great Falls homeless population. At this point, it would also be speculation to say this person was the victim of a crime.
The situation is very sad and the GFPD recognizes the effect it will have on the community and the family and friends of the victim, whoever they may be. The GFPD is currently working on identifying the remains so the family can be notified. Unfortunately, this is not an easy task and the process will take some time. The GFPD is committed to both identifying this person and following up on any information that could possibly determine the manner of death.
If you have a missing family member that could be in Great Falls or information you believe could be related to this case, please contact Detective Eric Munkres at 406-455-8509 or Detective Sergeant Mahlum at 406-781-8926. Tips may also be sent by private message to the GFPD Facebook page, or by logging on to P3TIPS.COM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.