Great Falls police investigating image of possible school threat circulating social media

The following is a press release from the Great Falls Police Department:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - "Parents, students, and staff of Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) should expect to see an increased police presence this morning, and throughout the day. Detective Sergeant Cunningham reports investigators have been tracking a concerning image that likely originated through social media, and has been shared multiple times locally. The threat is not specific to any school, or even to Great Falls or Cascade County.
GFPD and GFPS always take threats of this nature seriously and will act as swiftly as possible, within the bounds of our legal authority to identify and deter any potential threats. Starting or sharing images of this nature should understand it is not funny and could result in criminal charges.
As always, the safety of students and staff is our top priority. Due to the current stage of the investigation, will we not provide further details at this time.
Please be cognizant of the information you share and the impact spreading misinformation may have on others. Disseminating rumors based on hearing only a portion of the story, or sheer speculation, is not only irresponsible-it can be dangerous. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of Great Falls’ youth and appreciate those who support us in that endeavor."
