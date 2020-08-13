CASCADE COUNTY - Great Falls Police launched an investigation Thursday evening following reports of a shooting on the east side of town, leaving one man injured and sent to the hospital.
The suspect shot him in his hand around the 3700 block of first avenue south, according to GFPD, and left the scene before officers arrived. Law enforcement have since identified the shooter, and are working on pinpointing their location.
The victim was later treated for non-life threatening injuries.
While there’s no danger to the public at this time, police want people to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.