GREAT FALLS - The Grinch has been up to no good over the past few weeks in Cascade County. According to a recent Facebook post, Great Falls Police are working on many vandalism cases. One homeowner is detailing his experience and sharing a message to his neighbors. 

The Hurons say they put up a nice holiday display a few weeks ago, but vandals targeted their front lawn; destroying some of their outdoor lights and decorations. Their house wasn’t the only one that was hit. Many neighbors reported similar situations surrounding 4th Avenue North last week. 
 
Great Falls Police say this has been happening a lot over the past few weeks. Decorations were ripped apart at an elderly community, minors were spotted slashing inflatables with a knife and throwing them to the ground, some thieves even taking off with some holiday displays.
 
Homeowner Steven Hurin says he was getting ready to head off to work one morning when he noticed things were missing from his front lawn.
 
"Everything was sort of knocked over. We had this little dinosaur and his head was kind of taken and the cord was cut and stuff like that,” said Hurin. 
 
He immediately filed a police report. Authorities say all of these acts of destruction are happening overnight when it’s dark out. Police are asking everyone to use lock cords, secure items with zip ties, stakes, or rope, keep items as close to your house as possible, and use surveillance cameras. 
 
The Hurins decided to replace items that were destroyed and say this season is simply all about spreading cheer. 

Tags

News For You