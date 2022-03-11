GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Man Shop in Great Falls is temporarily closed after a driver crashed through their windows early this morning around 1 a.m.
Police cannot verify if the driver was drunk, but said after responding to the call this morning, they are still investigating/accessing the damage.
The driver fled the scene on foot, and officers did search for the driver but were not able to locate anyone at this time.
The owners of The Man Shop are still picking up the pieces of the wreckage and hope to have an update for customers by next week.
The Man Shop said in a Facebook post they will need to close the store for a few days to clean up the damages and will provide an update early next week.
"Feel free to grow your hair a little longer for the next few days our team will need your support when we are able to reopen," The Man Shop said on Facebook.
If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact Officer Nelson with Great Falls Police Department.
