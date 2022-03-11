Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton and Toole Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow may cause a sudden reduction in visibility. Prepare for rapidly changing driving conditions, especially through mountain passes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&