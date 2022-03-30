GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police are looking for those responsible for distributing anti-Semitic flyers.
Flyers in sandwich bags were distributed across at least one neighborhood in the Skyline area and are similar to some seen in communities across the country according to the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD).
“Any offense committed because of a person's race, creed, religion, color, national origin, or involvement in civil rights or human rights activities, is considered very serious. We have assigned an officer to investigate this activity and we are seeking to identify those responsible,” GFPD said.
If you receive a flyer, you are asked to throw it away.
Anyone with information that may help in identifying those responsible is asked to call 406-455-8523.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.