Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 10 INCHES POSSIBLE AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES, WITH UP TO 18 INCHES POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COMBINATION OF WET AND RAW CONDITIONS COULD SEVERELY STRESS NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FLASH FREEZE CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE ON ROADS AS MELTING SNOW ON ROADS FROM RECENT WARM TEMPERATURES SUDDENLY TURNS TO ICE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. A SIGNIFICANT COOL DOWN IS EXPECTED AS WELL. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR RES WINDHAM, A 15-YEAR-OLD WHITE MALE, 5-FOOT 6-INCHES, 120 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, HAZEL EYES, AND FRECKLES ON HIS NOSE. RES WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A GRAY SHIRT WITH GOONIES ON IT, JEANS, AND A HOODIE WITH COLORFUL DESIGNS. HE DOES NOT HAVE HIS CELL PHONE. RES WENT ON A RUN AT 7 P.M. LAST NIGHT AND HAS NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE. HE WAS LAST SEEN IN THE EMIGRANT AREA, MONTANA. IF LOCATED, CONTACT PARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 4 0 6, 2 2 2, 2 0 5 0, OR DIAL 9 1 1.