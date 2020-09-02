UPDATE - 9:38 a.m.
GREAT FALLS - The Great Fall Police Department writes in a email Tracen has been found safe with other family members. GFPD writes they are still searching for his father Brandon Belgarde but they says they do not believe he is a danger to the public as of right now.
GREAT FALLS - Police are searching for a missing endangered 4-year-old who reportedly left a motel with his father Wednesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD), Brandon Belgarde, 24, exited the motel in downtown with his son Tracen Belgarde around 5:50 a.m. The two were last seen on foot at 13th Street and Second Ave. N., and GFPD writes they were "darting in and out of traffic." GFPD writes Tracen is likely in danger.
GFPD writes they will send out an AMBER alert if Tracen isn't located soon.
Tracen is described as a Native American boy, standing 3-feet tall, weighing 50-pounds, has brown eyes and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red and black Under Armor shirt and black shorts with no shoes.
Tracen's father Brandon Belgarde is described as a Native American man, standing 6-foot, 2-inches tall; weighing 190-pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing navy blue and gray basketball shorts flipped inside-out, no shirt and no shoes.
GFPD asks anyone who sees them to call 9-1-1 and to not approach.