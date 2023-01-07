GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two Great Falls police officers are being recognized for their work saving a life.
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says Senior Police Officer Irish and Police Officer Araujo were dispatched to render aid to an unresponsive person.
On scene, the officers found a family member trying to administer CPR and Araujo took over while Irish readied an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) device, designed to help the heart get into a normal rhythm.
An AED shock was administered to the patient and Araujo continued CPR until the person began to breathe on their own again.
Emergency medical personnel arrived a short time later to render further care.
“We are super proud of the lifesaving efforts and expert application of the skills Irish and Araujo displayed during this incident. It is without a doubt the reason this community member was able to spend Christmas with their family,” GFPD said.
