UPDATE:
Law enforcement are investigating a suspicious death at the First United Methodist Church, 610 2nd Ave. N.
Great Falls police officers are working with Cascade County Sheriff's deputies to investigate.
The Great Falls Police Department says people should expect to see law enforcement officers in the area for several hours, and the streets surrounding the property may be closed for extended periods of time.
At this time it has been determined there is no threat to the community.
Further details were not released and we will provide updates as they become available.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - People are being asked to stay out of the area of 2nd Ave. N and 6th St. as law enforcement are working an incident.
A large number of first responders are reported to be in the area, and some streets may be blocked.
Few details have been shared on the incident at this time.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
