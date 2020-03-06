GREAT FALLS - At a public town hall on Friday, the Great Falls Police Department and other law enforcement talked about the rise of criminal activity in recent years, opening many eyes to the struggles they face every day to keep the community safe. Just in time too, because GFPD is looking for volunteers to help them out this summer.
With a focus on the downtown area, volunteers will get the chance to patrol the streets on foot for at least two hours a week, connecting with people and local businesses, while serving as eyes and ears for police.
With summer events coming up, like concerts and the weekly Great Falls Farmers Market, GFPD’s volunteer coordinator says the additional help is invaluable in keeping the community safe.
"There's so much revitalization going on down there and it's becoming very busy at all hours and we want to support that and hope deter crime,” said Adrienne Ehrke. “Just being present is a deterrent and also just be great ambassadors for the GFPD."
To get a spot, you must be at least 18-years-old, and pass a criminal background check. Other summer volunteer requirements include:
Being available from May to Sept.
Open to volunteering at least two hours a week.
Able to walk or stand for two hours at a time.
Keep confidential information.
Be outgoing, approachable and personable.
Have a clean and professional appearance.
You can download and fill out a volunteer application form on the City of Great Falls’ official website. You can submit it in person to the GFPD station (112 1st St S) or online to aehrke@greatfallsmt.net.
For more information on the volunteering program, you can contact Ehrke at (406) 455-8408.