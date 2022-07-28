GREAT FALLS, Mont. - We are learning more about a bicyclist who died just before midnight Wednesday night in Great Falls.
KFBB spoke with the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD), who responded to a call of a man lying in the streets near the Best Western hotel.
GFPD confirmed that a man was riding his bike when he crashed into a parked semi.
GFPD tells us at the time they didn’t know what happened, and it wasn’t until video footage from a surrounding business came out that confirmed the man hit a parked semi.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse slaughter tells us he’s hoping to release the name and official cause of death.
