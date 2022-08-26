GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man in Great Falls is facing charges for firing at a car in town.
Court documents say that on Aug. 25 around 3:59 pm, a report was made of a man who had shot at the caller on 12th St. N.
The caller reported to an officer that he was driving down the road when a man, identified as Dominick Richard Snell, standing near 614 12th St. N tried flagging him down.
When the caller kept driving, he heard what he thought was a gunshot, and when he looked in his rear view mirror, he saw Snell walk into the street, aim a pistol at him and fire another shot.
Officers made contact with Snell, and after being read his Miranda Rights, he told them he shot his pistol at the driver in defense of his family, but documents say his family was not home at the time.
Two other people were also down range when Snell fired his weapon.
Dominick Richard Snell has been charged with assault with a weapon and two counts of criminal endangerment.
The State has requested bond in the amount of $50,000.
