Great Falls police searching for man who may be armed, is considered dangerous

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted man who may be armed and is considered dangerous Wednesday.
Buddy Komeotis Jr., 44, is described as a Native American man, stands 6-foot, 4-inches-tall, weighs 230-pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Komeotis has tattoos on both his arms, hands and neck.
The United States Marshal Violent Offender Task Force wanted poster warned do not approach Kemeotis as he may be armed and is considered dangerous.
GFPD said to call 9-1-1 to anyone who sees him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 406-788-4904, send a private Facebook message, or report it online. People are allowed to remain anonymous.