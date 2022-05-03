GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are seeking help from the public regarding an incident of an injured man at 600 Central Avenue just before 1 a.m. Sunday, May 1.
A Facebook post from the Great Falls Police Department said the man was lying in the street and had significant injuries to his face and torso.
He was brought to the hospital and is still receiving medical treatment at this time.
Any witnesses, anyone with information or anyone with security cameras that may have recorded the incident are asked to call 406-455-8408, send GFPD a private message on Facebook or send an anonymous tip through the P3TIPS app.
Anyone leaving a tip may remain anonymous.
