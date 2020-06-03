GREAT FALLS - Over the past week, several protests were held in Montana that all managed to stay peaceful, even after some threatening graffiti was spray-painted in the downtown area of Great Falls.
After it was discovered, GFPD added a few more officers to watch over the protest that took place on Sunday. But thankfully despite the graffiti, things stayed peaceful for everyone involved.
As the days continue to go by after the murder of George Floyd, more people have begun to speak up and share their thoughts.
Several protests have been held in Montana over the last week, all of which ended peacefully with no rioting or destruction.
Great Falls Police Department Lieutenant Doug Otto, told us how special of a place Montana is and that the peaceful protests are a true testament to the people here.
“Montana is a great place to live. We do things right here, and that’s across Montana whether that is Great Falls Missoula, Billings. People can protest and when they keep it peaceful that just shows the true character of Montanans across the board. We believe in civility we believe in taking care of each other it’s almost like one big family across the state,” said, Ltd. Doug Otto, Training coordinator and information’s officer for Great Falls Police Department
Otto told us the officers of GFPD are put through numerous pieces of training so what happened in Minnesota should never happen here.