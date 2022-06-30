GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department will be doing a first responder active shooting training at East Middle School the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday.
A release from GFPD said the purpose of the training is to improve first response efforts in the event of a mass casualty or active shooter incident.
"These types of real world incidents always evolve very quickly and are extremely chaotic," GFPD said in the release. "Planning for and exercising our coordinated response efforts is vital to ensuring all local first responders are prepared to deal with these types of incidents should the unfortunate need arise."
The training will not impact the roadways near EMS, but GFPD said pedestrians should stay out of the immediate area because there will be some activity on the schoolgrounds outside.
