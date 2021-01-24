GREAT FALLS - A 29-year-old man has been reported as a walkaway from the Great Falls Pre-release Center.
Leland Speldrich could not be located during the 8:00 am count according to the Great Falls Pre-release Center.
Speldrich is a caucasian man who is five feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 189 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes.
The Montana Department of Corrections poster says Speldrich has scars on his left ankle and upper right arm, as well as his left eye eyebrow and eye area. He also has an “MK” tattoo on his chest, a cross tattoo on his neck, and "SPELDRICH" tattooed on his back.
Speldrich was last known to be wearing a black jacket, red shirt, blue jeans and a black hat.
If you have seen or know of Leland Speldrich's whereabouts, you are asked to notify your local law enforcement.