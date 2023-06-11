Great Falls Pre-Release Center reports escape

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Pre-Release Center reported a resident did not come back after work Saturday.
Dustin Red Dog is six feet, two inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has several tattoos and scars, including a tattoo on his neck that says “Susie.”
Red Dog reportedly did not return from work at his scheduled time and was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue shirt, black headphones and a black jacket.
According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Red Dog has a legal record including kidnapping and failure to register as a violent offender.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Dustin Red Dog, you are asked to notify your local law enforcement.
