GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Pre Release Center is looking for Jordan Ahenakew who was not located at the Center.
The Center reports Ahenakew was not located at the Center at 3:30 Saturday.
He is a 21-year-old Native American man described as being five feet, ten inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has black hair.
If you have seen Ahenakew or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to notify your local law enforcement.
