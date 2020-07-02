GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Pre-release Center is reporting Arlene Cheri Parrish as a walkaway.
Parrish signed out for a 15-minute store trip to the Holiday Gas Station and failed to return to the center. She was wearing a black jacket with the words “Love Pink” in large white letters on the back, black pants and white and pink shoes.
Parrish is five feet one inch tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know of Parrish's whereabouts, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement.