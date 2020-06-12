CASCADE COUNTY - Protesters in Great Falls rallied downtown once again Friday night, asking for change when it comes to policing policies through a Black Lives Matter march.
Marchers may have used a route similar to past events, but they had a slightly different focus compared to other local protests in the past two weeks.
Dozens of them arrived in Whittier Park just past 6:00 pm, starting things off with a moment of silence, before listening to organizers. Coordinators say they want more de-escalation techniques for police and similar agencies in a state where such measures aren’t required by law.
“I want to get that requirement put into our police training. That way they can be better prepared for situations to come,” said Cedrianna Brownell, who helped organizeFriday’s rally. Some examples she mentioned include incidents involving mental health patients, and those with non-threatening public nuisances.
Reporters on the ground didn’t spot any counter protesters, but not everyone was on board with the idea for smaller communities.
“Based on the culture and everything that goes on around here, that’s just not something that’s needed here,” said Steven Hellman, a local resident, and one of several dozen marchers on site. “It’s a waste of tax dollars, it’s a waste of time for a lot of people.”
Regardless, after taking part in past rallies, Brownell said she decided to host her own protest to show how others can push for systemic changes.
“I feel like I want to educate the public on actionable items that we can actually do once we go home to make that change, such as signing petitions, or getting our commissioners attention,” said Brownell.
Their time at the park didn’t last long at roughly 30 minutes, before they made their way to the federal courthouse, holding signs and chanting to oncoming traffic while standing on walkways by the Missouri River.
This is the third Black Lives Matter protest for the city, and Montana Right Now will keep an eye out for anymore in the near future.