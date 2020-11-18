Great Falls Public Library adds new learning services

GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Public Library is officially opening up their new learning services, giving families and remote learners the help they need.
Families and students now have access to chrome books to help access zoom calls, a brand new pick-up window for curbside service, and more than 50 mobile hotspots that can be checked out and used anywhere.
Hotspots can be checked out and used for up to 28 days but will require a library card to gain access.
Four Chromebook stations are available in the ‘Kids Place’, and the pick-up window will be used for book pick-ups and other holding services.
With many students switching to remote learning Susie McIntyre, Director for Great Falls Public Library hopes these services can be a relief for many parents.
"I know that one of the big barriers is if you have multiple children. I’ve talked to some parents who were they're like “Well they can't all three zooms at the same time.” Well, if you get a hotspot you'll have another internet connection, or if you don't have an internet connection this can help make that happen", says McIntyre.
Although foot traffic in the library has gone down since the COVID outbreak, McIntyre says they've been seeing an increase in the use of their wireless services.
“Use of our WiFi is up significantly. When we were closed for shelter-in-place we weren't even open and there weren't even people here, and we had almost 2,000 uses of our Wifi over the four weeks."
Thanks to grants and help from the Montana State Library, GFPL was able to make this happen.
The library is also working on a campaign to purchase a new Bookmobile that will be used for book deliveries.
Operation hours have changed due to COVID-19 but services will be provided throughout the week.