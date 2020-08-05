GREAT FALLS- The Library Board at the Great Falls Library has voted to forgive all outstanding late fines and eliminate the assessing of late charges on library accounts.
In late May the Library Board unanimously voted to make the decision, and the changes to the library’s software and accounting system took time to be implemented.
An anonymous donation of $85,000 was made to the Great Falls Public Library Foundation designated for capital improvements on the condition that the library proceeded with Fine Free plans. The plans are outlined in the library’s 2019-2022 strategic plan available here.
According to the Great Falls Library, late fine payments account for about 0.07% of the library’s budget and are not a significant source of funding.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the library has not been assessing late fees, however late fines left in the system from former years remained and prevented some people from accessing library materials and services.
Community surveys conducted by the library found that as many as half of respondents who did not currently use the library had library cards, but were blocked from access due to outstanding fees.
“Other libraries that have enacted fine free policies have seen an increase in returned items, meaning that their budget is not as impacted by having to purchase replacement materials,” the library says.
The library plans to continue the Fine Free Fun Run, however, this year’s event, scheduled for June, was postponed due to the coronavirus. Future Fine Free Fun Runs will help offset the loss of income from fines.
The Great Falls Public Library has a policy of working with patrons to create payment plans for fines and fees and to continue to check out library materials, a patron must have a payment plan in place or owe less than $5.00. More information can be found on the library’s website here.
Those who have been blocked from using their library card due to late fines are encouraged to return to the library to update their card or get a replacement.
Lost or damaged items still carry fees, and payment plans on lost or damaged items are available.
If you have any questions, you can contact the Great Falls Public Library by calling 406-453-0349 or emailing questions@greatfallslibrary.org