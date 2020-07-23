At the start of the global pandemic, the Great Falls Public Library created a YouTube Channel called "GFPL Kids' Place.
They have been posting story time and toddler time videos and have partnered with ASLCAN to provide bilingual ASL and spoken English videos.
“Working with kids to do a bilingual spoken English and ASL reading of some wonderful picture books has been just a delightful experience.” Said Rae McFadden, the youth services librarian at the library.
McFadden says the videos are for the whole family.
Research shows taking part in literacy experiences at home can develop your child's reading ability, comprehension, and language skills.
“I hope that parents will be involved, that they’ll watch story times with their kids. They are great for building kindergarten readiness because they are working on all of those early literacy skills.” Said McFadden
While the YouTube channel is fun, McFadden says she misses seeing the kids.
“They are the reason that I do what I do. I miss having more interaction with them. But it is absolutely necessary that we not do that in person right now for everybody’s safety.” Said McFadden
She also says they are working on plans to launch a synchronous virtual story time in September.
"So, instead of watching a video it’ll be more like a meeting, where we can interact with each other in real time and I think that will be so much fun!" Said McFadden
McFadden is extending an invitation to educators or homeschooling parents to reach out if they need support from the library for the upcoming school year. You can reach her at 406-453-0349 ext. 215 or email her at rmcfadden@greatfallslibrary.org