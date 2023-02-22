The following is a press release from the 'Vote Yes for Libraries' Ballot Initiative Committee Chair:
GREAT FALLS – In a unanimous vote at Tuesday’s meeting, the Great Falls City Commission voted 5-0 to place the library levy on a special ballot on June 6th, 2023.
A number of local residents voiced their support of the library and the proposed mill levy. Some samples of the citizen testimony included:
“In this era of technology dependence and compounding financial strain, more than ever, we depend on robust public libraries to ensure access to recreational, educational, and vocational resources. The library is readily available for everyone, helping to ensure a thriving community,” said Molly Beck, ‘Vote Yes for Libraries’ Ballot Initiative Committee Chair.
‘The Great Falls Public Library is a vital and essential part of Neighborhood Council #7 and the City of Great Falls…’, Neighborhood Council #7.
‘I consider the Great Falls Public Library one of the most significant institutions in our community, serving young and old, privileged and disadvantaged, able-bodied and challenged.’ said Jessica Crist, Great Falls resident and GFPL Trustee.
‘Our public library has the propensity to be a local gem, but we as the community have to make that happen’ Kayla Lee, Great Falls resident.
If passed, the levy will:
- Continue and expand early literacy and after-school programs.
- Expand homebound services for disabled and seniors
- Provide computer and technology classes and expand support for job seekers.
- Expand services by providing a College Readiness Program for teens, which includes literacy programs, test preparation, and application assistance.
- Expand hours of operation and improved library safety.
If the levy fails:
- Loss of state funding due to an inability to meet public library standards
- Continued struggle for community members' access to needed resources and services
- Continued expansion of the digital divide
- Decreased quality of life for community members most in need of books, movies, and recreational resources
- Increased perceptions of Great Falls as a place that doesn’t invest in the community
