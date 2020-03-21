CASCADE COUNTY - Its doors may be closed until further notice, but the Great Falls Public Library is introducing a new pickup service for the community, as many practice social distancing to stop a potential spread of the coronavirus.
Here’s how it works: You first have to hold an item online or by phone (406 453-0349) and library staff will call you afterwards to make an appointment. Once that’s confirmed, all you’d have to do is drop by at your scheduled time and get your checkout behind the building.
Susie McIntyre, the library director, said it’s GFPL’s way of helping people as they adjust to new routines in their lives during this pandemic.
”We want everybody to be protected from the virus, but we also know that everybody’s mental health is very important, and we want to foster social connection and entertainment,” said McIntyre. “There were a couple of moms that were almost in tears to find out that they were able to get some new books to read to their kids. So that’s really great, and we want to support our community as much as we can.”
While the library is not charging any late fees throughout the closure, the director encourages everyone to renew their books and other materials as many times as needed. Plus, you can still return anything you checked out in a box by the library parking lot.
Outside of washing hands more often and wearing gloves, the library also disinfects all returned items after a three-day quarantine as a precaution, before they become available again for pickup.