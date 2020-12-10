Great Falls Public Library partner with GFDA and Google for free small business training

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY AND POTENTIAL ICING ON ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&