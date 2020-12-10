Great Falls Public Library partner with GFDA and Google for free small business training

GREAT FALLS - For the first time Great Falls Public Library is partnering with the Great Falls Development Authority and #GrowWithGoogle to help businesses take on some of the day-to-day struggles entrepreneurs are facing.
“The most important thing about virtual training like this one is that people become more aware of the resources available to them at large,” says Jason Nitschke, Vice President for Great Falls Development Authority.
Next week these partners will put on a workshop that will discuss how to conduct virtual meetings, update business information online, as well as keeping customers informed.
While many day-to-day operations have changed, Nitschke says there are two things entrepreneurs need to know especially during this time.
“The most important thing that entrepreneurs need to know is consumer's behaviors and their customers purchasing decisions have changed. I think one of the topic areas of this training will really be to kind of continue to remind entrepreneurs that they have to communicate with their customers where their customers are.”
Even though this is the first time the Great Falls Public Library is partnering with Google, Susie McIntyre, Director for GFPL, believes this workshop can be another great resource for the community.
“The mission of the Great Falls Public Library is to serve as a connection point and we want to provide information that empowers our community and improves the quality of life,” says McIntyre.
Thanks to the partnership between #GrowWithGoogle and the American Library Association, McIntyre says even more programs could come in the future.
The workshop will take place on Dec 17th. GFDA says they’re working to add additional Google partner training for 2021.