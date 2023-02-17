The following is a press release from 'Vote Yes for Libraries' Ballot Initiative Committee:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On Tuesday evening, the City Commission is expected to place a Great Falls Public Library Mill Levy before the City of Great Falls voters in June 2023.
The Vote Yes for Libraries Committee and supporters will be available for interviews before and after the City Commission meeting.
When: Tuesday, February 21st
Time: 7 pm
Where: Civic Center Commission Chambers, 2 Park Drive S, Great Falls, MT
About the Great Falls Library Mill Levy
After extensive research and consideration, the Great Falls Public Library (GFPL) has proposed a critical levy to be placed on the June 6th special election ballot. Our local library provides access to materials and services that improve the quality of life for our community's residents. However, without additional funding, the GFPL will be forced to reduce its already minimal operational hours and services. This will leave our community’s most vulnerable residents without access to these necessary services.
The Proposed Library Mill Levy will:
- Continue and expand early literacy and afterschool programs;
- Expand homebound services for the disabled and seniors;
- Provide computer and technology classes and expand support for job seekers;
- Provide a College Readiness Program for teens which includes literacy programs, test prep, and application assistance.
