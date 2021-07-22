GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Public Library welcomes people to gather in its newly-remodeled Cordingly room, celebrating an historic friendship...
In 2020 the library received a grant to renovate the basement conference rooms with new carpet, paint and technology...
Due to the pandemic -- the remodel was completed fairly quickly -- but health restrictions prevented people from enjoying the new space...
Now, the general public is welcome downstairs for the "Paris Gibson and Charlie Russell program" featuring local historians and a special guest...
Library event coordinator Katie Richmond says it will be a very special night.
“There are details about the lives and the friendships about Charlie Russel and Paris Gibson. that not everybody has access to. and we are going to be learning about that. There might also be some photographs that are not widely available that will be shown,” Richmond said.
If you want to learn more about this iconic duo and see the new rooms for yourself -- the event begins tonight at 7 PM. If you would like to reserve a conference room at the library you can call (406)453-0349.