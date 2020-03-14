GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Public Library is now taking preventative actions against the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Starting immediately, the library says patrons are being asked to scan their own library cards at check-out, all Online Public Access Catalog computers have been shut down, the Interlibrary Loan Services are suspended and common use items such as LEGOs, blocks and toys have been removed from usage.
Staff is assigned to disinfect all public surfaces multiple times a day as well.
Starting Monday, March 14:
- Public Access Computers will be limited to a smaller number of computers and each computer will be disinfected after use
- The Bookmobile service will be suspended
- Public events will be suspended
- Use of public meeting rooms will be suspended
- All volunteer service will be suspended
- The Montana room and Genealogy Society will be closed
The library says suspensions will be in effect until further notice to ensure the safety and well-being of all patrons, volunteers and library staff.
A release from the library notes that the Library is unable to comprehensively sanitize every single item in the collection, and advises patrons to wash their hands after handling materials and avoid touching their faces.
Visitors are reminded that libraries are shared public spaces and are asking people to please do their part to stop the spread of germs and disease.
Tax Help Montana will continue to provide services on Tuesdays from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on a drop-off basis.