Schools across Montana are starting to make plans for the Fall and Great Falls Public Schools are still weighing their options.
The Board touched on some key emergency strategy points, but will discuss their future plans in-depth later on this week.
Monday night's meeting covered some necessary logistical planning. The Board officially raised substitute teacher wages for the upcoming academic year. Subs with a teaching license will earn $100 per day, while substitute teachers without a license will earn $90 per day.
The Board also announced a renovation project made possible thanks to a $150,000 private donation to the Foundation.
That money will fund remodeling the Great Falls High School band room. Dave Crum, Executive Director of the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation, says the move will allow students to get creative this Fall and for many years to come.
"It will serve thousands of students going forward. There are about 300 students annually that participate in band. You move that forward 10 to 15 years, that's thousands of students that are gonna be impacted by this renovation," said Crum.
He adds the donors are remaining anonymous, but they're from two families who's children enjoyed the band program at Great Falls High School in the past.
Dusty Molyneaux, Music and Art Supervisor, expressed taking out the risers is a necessary update to dated band room.
Superintendent Tom Moore tells us they wish to devote ample time to reopening schools and make sure everyone is prepared, so they're holding a special Board meeting on Wednesday night with Cascade City-County Health officials.