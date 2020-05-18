Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PONDERA...EAST CENTRAL TETON...WEST CENTRAL CHOUTEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM MDT... AT 816 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR DUTTON TO NEAR POWER TO 12 MILES NORTHWEST OF GREAT FALLS. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 55 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DUTTON, POWER, FLOWEREE AND PORTAGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&