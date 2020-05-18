The Great Falls Public School Board hosted a special meeting this afternoon to share the results of a recent survey sent to graduating seniors in response to their previously announced graduation plans.
The School Board says they received feedback to explore other options for the graduation ceremonies and considered Centene Stadium and Football Memorial Stadium.
Ultimately, they decided on hosting GFPS 2020 graduation ceremonies at the Grandstand at the Fairgrounds.
Other than public school administrators hosting the event, each student will be allowed to have 2 family members outdoors in attendance.
The 2020 graduates will be lined up on the rodeo grounds while their family can watch from the stands.
Superintendent Tom Moore says these new plans accommodate everyone comfortably while following social distancing guidelines set out by health officials.
Four Seasons Area will be a back up venue in case of inclement weather, where only graduates would be allowed to enter the building.
We're expecting final details from Great Falls Public Schools soon and will continue to provide updates.