Schools across Montana are starting to make plans for the Fall and Great Falls Public Schools are still weighing their options.
They're discussing future plans at Monday night's Board meeting. Superintendent Tom Moore tells us they wish to devote ample time to reopening schools in the Falls, so they're holding a special meeting on Wednesday night.
Monday night they will discuss substitute teacher wages, bus routes, and how they're planning to spend a $150,000 private donation to the Foundation.
More details to follow.