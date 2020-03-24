GREAT FALLS - School pantry’s across great falls are in need of more community help after donating on average 1000 breakfasts and lunches a day during the school closure so far.
They are asking for any kind of item you can donate but the biggest three things right now are meat products, noodles and spaghetti sauce.
These pantries serve as an essential resource for families all across great falls as a source for meals for their families.
Normally these meals are supplied for Friday nights and weekends but with the schools closed the demand has sky rocketed.
Making it harder to keep enough food in stock to feed everyone in need even with people donating on almost a daily basis.
“I think it’s important for people to know that it’s not enough I mean we have hungry kids and hungry families out there and at a time where grocery store shelves might be more bare or prices are higher transportation is an issue, people rely on the schools,” Said Lyndsey Stulc, Principal West Elementary School
Stulc told us the items they received on Monday morning will pretty much all be gone by Wednesday.
If you would like to donate to the food pantries there are multiple options including online donation and physical item drop off. You can find links to those on here.