GREAT FALLS - When it comes to schools, Governor Bullock has given Montana districts the option to re-open on May 7th.
With that deadline next week many schools across the treasure state are working to make a decision.
With that looming decision, there will be a special decision meeting today at noon here for great falls public schools.
If school does start back up, students would be looking at a potential start date of May 7th, school would get out on June 5th.
This week the board took testimony from the community and district representatives.
A poll showed that 71% of parents would support schools staying closed for the remainder of the year.
"The health and safety and welfare of our children, our staff and our community is paramount in making this decision it's not about what's easiest or what's most convenient or what's the most logistically probable or possible its what's in the best interest in the health and well-being of our students,” said Tom Moore, Superintendent.
There are currently over ten thousand students and almost two thousand employees in the Great Falls Public School System.
The main deciding factor for a potential reopen is whether they can stay safe.