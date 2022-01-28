GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) is adopting a new masking rule for those who test positive for COVID-19.
In an update on COVID-19 in the school district, the district wrote that infection rates for staff have subsided some, but they are seeing a higher infection rate among students.
Following the increase in cases, GFPS now says individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and remain in isolation at home for a minimum of five days can return to work or school if they wear a mask or face covering for the remaining five days of their illness.
Those who choose not to wear a mask must remain out of school or work for the remaining five days of their illness.
Despite a rising number of COVID-19 infections in students, the district notes they have kept schools open.
“Our commitment is to work hard to keep schools open and students in classrooms with their teachers if at all possible,” the update from GFPS said. “This reduces the pressure and stress on many stakeholders and it is what is best for students!”
Anyone with questions is asked to refer to GFPS Board Policy 1905.
