The following is a press release from Great Falls Public Schools.
From: Tom Moore, Superintendent
On Wednesday, May 5, 2020 the GFPS Secondary Administrative staff met with City and County officials (Health Department, Police Department, Sheriff’s Department, Fire/Rescue and Four Seasons Arena Management) to discuss the upcoming graduation ceremonies for all three public high schools in Great Falls. Many factors were considered including the size of the Four Seasons Arena, the number of students in each graduating class and the health and safety protocols for screening and personal protection. It was collectively decided at that time, based on the fundamental concern for the health and safety (related to COVID-19) of our students, their families and the community at large, the graduation ceremonies would proceed as scheduled with graduates only in attendance. The events will be live-streamed by local media outlets so the parents, families, friends and community can view and celebrate the ceremonies safely, minimizing potential exposure. We discussed and explored several different options, each had health and safety risks and concerns that none of us could support. For more information and guidance on the current COVID-19 situation in Cascade County, please view this recent interview with Dr. Ray Geyer an Infectious Disease Specialist at the Great Falls Clinic; https://www.facebook.com/CCHDMT/videos/233818534621081/ .
Prior to the May 5, 2020 meeting, the School District and city/county officials had been monitoring the national and statewide situation regarding reopening and large group gatherings. In addition, our high school principals met with their student leadership teams to receive input on what they thought about alternative ideas to celebrate graduations in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Collectively, the students asked us if there was any way possible to bring them together one last time with their classmates to celebrate their accomplishments and to see each other, all in the same place. That is being done.
Communities and school districts across the country and state are dealing with the same concerns and challenges that we are here in Great Falls. Each community has different variables to address. What may work in one location may not work in another. The local weather patterns, unpredictability and inability to have safe and healthy back up plans ruled out the outdoor graduations in Great Falls. The size of the Four Seasons Arena was discussed as well. Splitting the graduations into three sub-groups to keep the capacity within acceptable allowances was discussed, but did not meet the students’ request to bring their entire class together one more time.
Knowing that students, parents and families would be grieving the fact that they could not all assemble in one place on graduation day, each of our high schools have outlined unique ways to allow students and family members to celebrate and commemorate this event at their respective High Schools. The plans allow for students and their families (up to 5 members) to come back to their high schools for one last time, have photo opportunities, see the staff, walk the campus and bring closure to the school year officially on their campuses. Here is a brief outline of what is planned at each school:
Paris Education Center - Principal Drew Uecker
The bell ringing has always been a favorite tradition of seniors graduating from Paris. On Thursday, May 28, you will have a yard sign with your picture and name placed on the boulevard of 25th street. These will be in place early that morning. You will have the opportunity to pick up your yard sign after 4:00 pm that day. You will also receive your two roses at this time, not at graduation. The bell will be in the parking lot for you to ring. In place of your advisor and myself speaking, you will receive a letter to read and keep. If you choose to ring, you must maintain social distancing, sanitize before and after ringing (we will have a station available) and use the plastic glove that we supply. This again is an opportunity to do something new and unique! If we have rain, we will have signs in the gym for you to pick up, as well as the bell for ringing. You may ring from 4:00 pm until 6:30 pm that day. Please call Ami at 268-6604 to arrange to pick up your cap and gown.
Great Falls High School – Principal Geoffry Habel
- Great Falls High Pre-Graduation Ceremony May 29th, 5-8pm at GFHS
- Walk the Halls of GFH to the Senior Stairs
- Student in cap and gown
- Graduate and immediate family up to 5 are welcome (not open to public)
- CDC Physical Distancing Guidelines Enforced
- Please bring a face covering (mask/scarf/face covering) required for every person while in the building
- On Senior Stairs
- Name of graduate announced
- Name of people accompanying them announced
- Photos taken by GFH Yearbook Advisor
- Many teachers present to cheer on graduate
- Assigned times to be announced and more details forthcoming to parents
CM Russell High School – Principal Kerry Parsons
Graduation Walk May 29, 2020
- Staff make signs to post on the walk or hold- cheer on grads!
- Music playing the Pomp and Circumstance as they walk
- Cap and Tassel being made by Chris Evans on the skull
1:00 – 1:30 Seniors and their parent/family groups (no more than 5) Report to senior parking lot, take temp and get masks
1:30 – Start walk of CMR Campus in front of school in small family groups spaced 12 feet apart
Ends at the CMR Skull – Take family photo
After picture walk through main parking lot to return to your car
3:00 - Graduation Walk Complete
*Times could be changed based upon weather closer to graduation. (Plan B - walk and photos inside building)
We are all grieving the loss of certain opportunities to gather and celebrate things that we have traditionally been able to do. This class of graduating seniors has lost the final quarter of their senior year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and that has been unfortunate and terribly disappointing. The Class of 2020 has persevered through this unprecedented situation and we all need to celebrate their accomplishments and wish them well in their future endeavors.
Scheduled graduation dates and times:
CM Russell High Graduates - May 29, 2020 6:30 PM Four Seasons Arena
Paris Gibson Education Center Graduates - May 30,2020 10:30 AM Four Seasons Arena
Great Falls High Graduates - May 30, 2020 2:00 PM Four Seasons Arena
“Although very different than traditional graduations, this plan allows the entire student body to celebrate their achievements together and their parents to memorialize the milestone with a special tribute to tradition. This creative solution will assure everyone remains safe”. Jane Weber, County Commissioner and member of the Board of Health
“This year’s graduates have a year to remember. Graduation will indeed be different for our seniors, but their memories will include being together one last time as they bid farewell to the Class of 2020. Memories will include keeping the community safe as families and graduates enjoy very special celebrations at their high school prior to graduation.” Jan Cahill, Chairman, Great Falls Public Schools Board of Trustees