GREAT FALLS - After closing for over a month, school boards statewide can reopen as soon as May 7. However, teachers and administrators in the Great Falls district want to hear from families first before making a final decision on it for the rest of the school year.
Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) has a survey up online, asking parents whether they’d send kids back to school in the case of a reopening, as well as their children’s educational levels.
Plus, households also have the chance to comment on why they feel schools should either reopen or remain closed for the next month.
You can send a response anytime before 12:00 pm Monday, before GFPS looks over feedback from families, school staff and healthcare officials in a board work session later that afternoon.
The district’s board of trustees will decide on a potential reopening come May 4.