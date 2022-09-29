GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) announced the athletic office is monitoring the weather due to the proximity of lightning.
Football games were scheduled to kick off at 4:00 pm at North, Paris, East and West, however, athletes are indoors at this time.
The office will monitor the situation and make a decision on whether it is safe to play this afternoon. If the games are canceled, buses will pick up players at 4:45 pm and return them to their home schools.
According to GFPS, the decision will be made at 4:30 pm.
Parents also received an alert, saying student-athletes are sheltering until the storm passes.
