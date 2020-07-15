GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The school board for Great Falls Public Schools plans to keep the current Coronavirus emergency response plan in place though the end of June of 2021.
Right now, the school board says they're planning to hold in-person classes at the end of August. Wearing face masks and social distancing are expected to be enforced in classrooms and on school grounds. Superintendent Tom Moore says certain safety measures will be in place to keep the virus out of all buses and buildings. He says the board knows everyone is nervous about returning to class, but the district is doing everything they can to have a safe re-opening.
"We'll have certain standards for everybody. Masks, sanitation, hand washing, physical distancing, protocols on buses, hallways, all of the elements of a comprehensive plan," said Moore.
The school board says this is not a final plan and things could change as they continue following the Governor's directive and guidelines set by the Cascade City-County Health Department. They expect the plan will adapt to changing conditions surrounding COVID-19.
Superintendent Moore will be releasing more details Thursday morning during a Facebook live stream at 11 a.m. He adds remote learning could still be an option if public health conditions change before the first day of school or at any time during the academic year.
The board will re-visit these plans at their next meeting on August 10. There will also be a period for public comment to express any concerns.
The first day of school is August 26.