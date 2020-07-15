GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The school board for Great Falls Public Schools says it plans to keep the current coronavirus emergency response plan in place though June of 2021.
Right now, the school board says it is planning for in-person classes at the end of August. Wearing face masks and social distancing are expected to be enforced in classrooms and on school grounds.
The school board says this is not a final plan. Superintendent Tom Moore will be releasing more details Thursday during a Facebook live stream. The school board says they expect the plan to adapt to changing conditions surrounding COVID-19.