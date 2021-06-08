GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Great Falls Public Schools board member has passed away Tuesday morning.

The Great Falls Public Schools Superintendent Tom Moore announced in a letter to the community Tuesday Jan Cahill died around 10 a.m.

The following is the full letter from Moore:

"It is with great sadness that we have to share some difficult news about one of our beloved Board members, Jan Cahill. At around 10:00 AM this morning, Tuesday, June 8th, Jan Cahill passed away at Benefis Hospital. His wife, Angie and son Robert were with him, along with Chaplin Richard Brennan. His daughter April was able to be present with them from England on FACE Time.

Mr. Cahill has served on the Great Falls School District Board of Trustees since 2005 and he has been the Chairman of the Board since 2014. Jan also served as the Superintendent of Vaughn Public Schools and he was an active member of the Montana School Boards Association.

Jan Cahill will be greatly missed by the community of Great Falls, and his loss will be felt across the entire state of Montana. Our prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues.

With deep sorrow,

Tom Moore

Superintendent of Great Falls Public Schools"

Cahill's family has set up a GoFundMe page.