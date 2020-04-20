'Great Falls Public Schools' changes grading style for elementary students

GREAT FALLS- For many young students it’s been a challenge this past month. Adjusting from doing assignments in school to completing them at their house. But that hasn’t been the only major change. The GFPS has officially decided to change up the grading system to not only make it easier for students, but also for teachers.
Students between 3rd and 6th grade will not be graded by their normal grading scale through the end of the year. Instead of the normal 'A' and 'B' grading scale, students will now receive a 'G' for “Good”, 'S' for “Satisfactory”, or an 'N' for “Needs improvement”.
Also, instead of being assessed in all learning categories students will only receive grades in three primary subject areas such as reading, language, and mathematics.
Under this temporary grading system, teachers will determine whether a student demonstrates proficiency in these subject areas.
Their assessment will be based on completion, submission, and understanding of their work for the fourth quarter. After elementary assistant superintendent, Ruth Uecker spoke with all the principals. They believed that even though this plan would be a little challenging, they felt it was necessary.
Uecker says, “Well every day is a new day, every day is challenging. This is work that none of us have ever done. The questions are coming fast and furious, and we’re trying to be agile as possible and adjust on the fly and make decisions that we hope that are doing the best we can on behalf of our students and families.”
In the meantime, teachers will continue to teach students through learning sites, Google classroom, zoom, and additional physical learning packets. As for categories outside of the primary three, teachers will still provide fun learning activities in which students can engage.
Uecker says that even though it’s difficult for teachers and students to change their learning style on the fly, she still believes it’s important to make sure these students are receiving accurate assessments.
Uecker says, “More importantly we need to have an assessment of where our kids are so we know where we can pick up instruction in the fall of the year or potentially the spring of this year as well. We don't know when we’re coming back to school but we will be ready for them once we do.”
If families have questions or concerns about their child’s assignment or the grading scale you can contact the teacher’s directly or the building administrator for assistance.