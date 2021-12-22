GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) is lifting the face mask requirement in all schools across the district.
In an update Wednesday morning, GFPS said they have been monitoring the spread of COVID-19 since school started and have shared information with the District COVID-19 Advisory Panel.
Based on the analysis of data regarding lower infection rates and the recent overall downward trend in the community transmission rates over the past week, the school district says the mask requirement will be lifted starting January 3, 2022.
Although it is no longer required, people are being highly recommended to wear face masks, especially in congested areas where physical distancing of six feet or more cannot be maintained for more than 15 minutes.
“As we look to the new year, there continues to be some concern expressed by our professional medical experts regarding COVID-19 variants and the relatively low percentage of school-aged children who are fully vaccinated in Cascade County,” GFPS wrote in a release. “Our goal is to keep schools open and teachers engaged with our students as much as possible. So, we will continue to monitor the community transmission rates and consult with Health Officials regularly.”
Parents, staff and students are being reminded to monitor their health and wellbeing each day, and GFPS asks that if you or your children are feeling sick or are exhibiting any flu-like symptoms to stay home and contact your healthcare provider.